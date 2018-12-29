Crashing waves from a storm exposed the skeletal remains of a centuries old ship in Stone Harbor earlier this month and fueled debate among historians about the vessel’s origins and its place in the fantastical lore of the shore.
The heavy oak ribs, wooden pins and copper nails are mere clues to the 25-foot skeleton that once belonged to a larger vessel. Historians say it likely sunk in the early 1800s -- or even 1700s -- in the Hereford Inlet that separates Wildwood and Stone Harbor.
Could it be the D.H. Ingraham, a schooner that capsized in 1886? Or, is it the Mexican Guatimozin with a stash of gold coins worth $100,00 when it sunk in 1801? The gold, hidden among a cargo of tea, was on its way to Philadelphia banker and philanthropist Stephen Girard..
“We may never know,” says historian Steve Murray, chairman of the non-profit Friends of the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse in Cape May County. He’s betting on the Ingraham. James Talone, president of the Stone Harbor Museum, points out that Girard’s gold sunk in the same area as the Ingraham.
There were about a 100 wrecks throughout the inlet. It is known as a treacherous waterway at the southern tip of Stone Harbor where the bay meets the ocean, sands constantly shift, and the inlet floor drastically changes. Back then, ships ran aground as Nor’easters blew the sails toward land and waves tipped the vessels like the one unearthed in recent weeks.
Bundled in winter coats and smart phones in hand, the curious have hiked to the three-mile stretch of the Stone Harbor Point where locals first discovered the find in mid-December.
Zeke Orzech (a surfer/dad/weather geek) posted a Dec. 20 photo on Twitter that read, "This is cool!! A shipwreck has emerged from the sand at the point in
On Friday, Orzech, who lives in Cape May Courthouse and is a house painter, said he heard about the wreckage from his boss and like many others wanted to see it. He hesitated before posting on Twitter a picture of the remote beach, knowing it would become an attraction and others could tear it apart. But he posted because “it was so neat you want people to see it.”
He’s been living year-round at the Jersey Shore for three decades and this is among the unique things he has seen, especially as it has sparked speculation that vessel could be from the D.H. Ingraham. The Maine schooner sank in 1886 on its way to Richmond, Va. The five-man crew nearly went down with a cargo of the mineral lime that caught fire in a blinding winter storm. They were famously saved by coastal station employees who launched a rescue boat and plucked the men as the burning ship capsized.
Murray has researched and written about the Ingraham. When he learned about the wreckage, he conducted his own inspection. Not only was the wreckage found in the same area where the Ingraham sank, but the ribs looked charred.
“That’s pretty good evidence,” said Murray.
It could be that ship, but Talone, who also inspected the wreckage, says he measured the ribs at 14 feet from tip to tip, and eight to 10 inches thick. The Ingraham was a larger schooner, he thinks.
“Mostly it’s a mystery,” he posted on Stone Harbor Museum Facebook page under the heading, “The Unnamed Wreck.”
J.P. Hand, author of “The Cape May Navy,” said it’s premature to say which ship has been found.
“I think it is safe to say at this time that we don’t know which vessel it is,” said Hand, whose family was among the early Cape May settlers.
“Ideally, it would be nice if it could be put on display and preserved. If not, I’d like to see it buried at sea again,” said Murray who hoped scavengers would not pick it apart for keepsakes. “It was preserved pretty well.”