He’s been living year-round at the Jersey Shore for three decades and this is among the unique things he has seen, especially as it has sparked speculation that vessel could be from the D.H. Ingraham. The Maine schooner sank in 1886 on its way to Richmond, Va. The five-man crew nearly went down with a cargo of the mineral lime that caught fire in a blinding winter storm. They were famously saved by coastal station employees who launched a rescue boat and plucked the men as the burning ship capsized.