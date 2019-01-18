U.S. Army veteran Peter Turnpu, 77, died alone at his South Jersey home last month, with no known relatives and few friends.
Hundreds of mourners who never met Turnpu are expected to attend his funeral service Friday afternoon. He will be laid to rest with military honors at the Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
It took a month of planning, but a Camden County funeral director was determined to give Turnpu a proper funeral and donated his services and launched a social media campaign to recruit the public to come pay their respects,
”It was the right thing to do,” said LeRoy Wooster, owner of LeRoy Wooster Funeral Home in Atco. “ I didn’t want him to be buried alone.”
The funeral announcement went viral and hundreds of condolence messages have been posted on social media and on the funeral home’s website. One person wrote:
“I do not know this man but I am here to say, Thank you for your service Sir. May God and all that went before you , meet you on the other side. Your service to our great nation will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace.”
The service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel at the Burlington County cemetery. There will be an honor guard from Joint Base Dix-McGuire-Lakehurst. A chaplain from the Pine Hill American Legion Post will officiate and a bugler will sound “Taps.” County officials are expected to attend.
Wooster has not figured out a final detail - who will be presented with the American flag that has draped Turnpu’s casket. He believes it should be given to a veteran’s group as a symbolic gesture.
Turnpu was found unresponsive at his Waterford home by a neighbor on Dec. 9, Wooster said. He was pronounced dead of natural causes. A police officer asked Wooster to help and he immediately agreed. Wooster is donating his services, a casket and transporting the remains to the cemetery; the state provides burial plots free for veterans and their spouses.
Little was known about Turnpu so Wooster spent weeks searching his few belongings. He placed a notice in the local newspaper, hoping to learn more about Turnpu and that relatives would come forward. Turnpu divorced in 1980; his former wife has not been located and the couple didn’t have children, Wooster said.
A breakthrough came when Wooster found a letter from the Veteran’s administration from a visit to a Philadelphia veteran’s hospital in Turnpu’s belongings. Turnpu served in Vietnam from 1964 to 1966 and received an honorable discharge, which made him eligible for a military burial, he said.
Born in Estonia on July 3, 1941, Turnpu came to the United States with his mother after his father died, according to his immigration papers, Wooster said. He became a naturalized citizen in 1955.
Turnpu worked as a truck driver for a South Jersey firm, but little else has been learned about him. A neighbor described Turnpu as a loner; he didn’t belong to any veterans groups, Wooster said.
In November, another Vietnam veteran Stanley Stoltz, died in Nebraska with no known relatives. After a funeral notice appeared in the Omaha World Herald, more than 1,500 people showed up at the war hero’s funeral.