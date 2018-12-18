D’Amico, Katelyn McClure, and Johnny Bobbitt Jr., a homeless veteran the then-couple befriended, are all facing charges in the scheme that defrauded more than 14,000 donors worldwide, according to prosecutors. The three concocted a story in November 2017 to draw donations, saying they wanted to get Bobbitt off the streets after he had come to McClure’s rescue when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia, prosecutors said.