Johnny Bobbitt stands during a hearing Burlington County Courthouse in Mt. Holly, N.J. on Dec. 14 in this file photo. Bobbitt was released from the county jail and told the judge at the time that he would live in an apartment in Philadelphia and would provide his address and a copy of his lease. Prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas. They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.