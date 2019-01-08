Johnny Bobbitt is on the lam.
Bobbitt, the formerly homeless veteran charged in a $400,000 GoFundMe scheme, failed to show up in a New Jersey court Tuesday afternoon to face charges that he violated court-ordered conditions that allowed him to be released from jail while awaiting trial.
State Superior Court Judge Mark Tarantino ordered a warrant for Bobbitt’s arrest after he was more than a hour late for his hearing in Mount Holly. Tarantino said Bobbitt has not been in contact with pre-trial court officials since Dec. 17. The judge also said there is “indication” Bobbitt is again using drugs.
John Keesler, Bobbitt’s public defender, said he last spoke with his client on Friday and had expected him to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing on the violations of his release from jail. Keesler said Bobbitt had been accepted into a diversionary drug court program and is still eligible.
“Maybe he got caught up with public transportation. ... I hope he gets here and I hope he’s safe,” Keesler said.
Nearly a month ago, the judge had ordered Bobbitt, 35, to stay off drugs, attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings regularly, provide the court with his address and a copy of his lease, and to comply with several other conditions before releasing him from the Burlington County Jail. Around that time, Bobbitt had told court officials he was living in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood and was enrolled in drug rehab.
Bobbitt and his co-conspirators, Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico, a former Florence Township couple, concocted a feel-good story in November 2017 to solicit funds from donors on the GoFundMe crowd-sourcing website, and then spent all of the money, according to Burlington County prosecutors.
The trio falsely claimed that Bobbitt had spent his last $20 to fetch gasoline for McClure, a stranger whose vehicle sputtered to a stop in October 2017 when she was driving alone on an I-95 ramp in Philadelphia near where Bobbitt was panhandling, prosecutors said. More than 14,000 donors gave nearly $403,000 to the trio, when the story went viral. McClure and D’Amico said on their website that the money would be used to get Bobbitt off the streets.
The three are charged with conspiracy, fraud and theft by deception and are awaiting trial in Mount Holly. McClure, 28, and D’Amico, 39, were released late last year after their arrest, pending trial.
The Good Samaritan tale spread when the three appeared on various national television shows. They told donors the funds they raised would be used to buy Bobbitt a house, but McClure and D’Amico ended up buying Bobbitt a used trailer that was parked on her grandmother’s property in Florence where they all lived.
Prosecutors say McClure and D’Amico squandered most of the money on vacations, gambling excursions, and designer handbags. Bobbitt received about $75,000, authorities say, and spent some of that money on drugs. He later sued the couple and accused them of stealing the money that donors intended to go to him. That got the attention of law enforcement and led to the criminal charges.
Last month, Keesler said that he would seek to have Bobbitt’s case diverted to Drug Court, an alternative court process for drug addicts. To do that, Keesler said, Bobbitt would have to plead guilty to one or more charges and would have to get the prosecutor’s approval.
It’s unclear whether Bobbitt would be eligible for Drug Court since he failed to appear in court Tuesday.