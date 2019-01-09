As the federal government shutdown continues, those who operate programs that rely on federal funds to aid vulnerable populations are starting to worry. That includes shelters women turn to when they face violence at home. Some area domestic violence shelters say they could have to cut back services if the partial government shutdown, which began on Dec. 22, drags on. In President Donald Trump’s first address from the Oval Office on Tuesday night, he continued to call on Congress to promise more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democratic leaders have said that won’t happen.