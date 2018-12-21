A South Jersey high school wrestler was given two options by a referee in a big conference match against an archrival: cut your dreadlocks or forfeit the match
Andrew Johnson, a wrestler for the Buena Regional High school Chiefs in Atlantic County stood stoically Wednesday as his dreadlocks were shorn before he was allowed to compete against his opponent from Oakcrest High in Mays Landing, according to video captured by SJN Today News.
The referee, Alan Maloney, reportedly refused to allow Johnson to wear a cover over his dreadlocks. Maloney, who is white, previously has been embroiled in controversy after allegedly using a racial slur at a social gathering in 2016 with sports officials.
Using scissors, an athletic official cut several inches from Johnson’s dreadlocks to just above his neckline. Johnson, who is black, appeared emotional in the video. He went on to win his match in overtime in a sudden victory, 4-2. Buena defeated Oakcrest, 41-24 in the Cape Atlantic League National Conference clash.
The video went viral on social media Friday and sparked an outcry. The New Jersey Wrestling Officers Association was flooded with inquiries - so many that one official deactivated his cell phone number, which was posted in an angry tweet about the incident.
“It’s heartbreaking what happened,” said Amol Sinha, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey. “He shouldn’t have had to make the choice of cutting his hair or forfeiting the match. This doesn’t’ seem to be about hair. It seems to be about race.”
Wrestling experts questioned why the issue was not resolved earlier, possibly during weigh-in. Wrestlers must meet strict guidelines that govern their physical appearance, including facial hair and hair length and health to protect both competitors.
Details about the incident were slowly unfolding amid questions about why Johnson was not permitted to wear a covering, common among wrestlers with long hair. Buena school officials and wrestling coach George Maxwell did not immediately respond to telephone calls seeking comment.
During competition, “all wrestlers shall be clean shaven, with sideburns trimmed no lower than earlobe level and hair trimmed and well groomed,” according to rules from the National Federation of State High School Associations, based in Indianapolis.
“If an individual has hair longer than allowed by rule, it may be braided or rolled if it is contained in a cover so that the hair rule is satisfied. The legal hair cover shall be attached to the ear guards.” the guidelines state.
It was not immediately known if Johnson’s head covering met the guidelines. The covering must be made of a solid material, be nonabrasive and attach to the wrestling ear guards. The wrestler is required to bring the covering for inspection by the referee at weigh-in.
In 2016, Maloney landed in a controversy over race with another wrestling official after he was accused of using a racial slur during a gathering with other officials at the Shore. He was confronted about the remark by another referee, Preston Hamilton, who threw Maloney to the ground.
Wrestling officials also did not respond to text and voicemail messages seeking comment. The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association said it was looking into the incident.
Staff writer Phil Anastasia contributed to this article.