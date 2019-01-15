One of the two remaining sections of the old Tappan Zee Bridge across the Hudson River was taken down with controlled explosions Tuesday morning.
The demolition operation was supposed to take place Saturday, but it was postponed due to high winds.
The cantilever steel bridge, which opened in 1955 and became a poster child of crumbling infrastructure, has been replaced by the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, named after the former governor of New York and the father of the current governor, Andrew Cuomo.
The new bridge, linking New York’s Rockland and Westchester Counties and carrying I-287, was closed for the demolition work, causing traffic headaches in the area.
Here’s the section coming down just before 11 a.m.
The explosions were supposed to take place at 10 a.m., but were delayed.
The last remaining section of the old bridge is to be taken down without explosives later this year.