The report, produced by the nearly 100 scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, set an increase in temperatures of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels as the outer limit of what the world can tolerate without cataclysmic results. (The planet has already warmed by 1 degree.) The U.S. delegation - which has been engaged in the talks, despite President Trump's vow to withdraw the United States from the Paris agreement - had blocked acceptance of the report over the weekend.