Choate, who died in 1965, lived in Phoenixville in later life and taught at the summer school of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, according to a 1968 book, Brookgreen Gardens Sculpture by Beatrice Gilman Proske, cataloging the sculpture collection at Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina. Several of Choate’s works, among them Alligator Bender and the companion pieces Orpheus and Euridice, are displayed prominently at the garden and wildlife preserve.