The Cherry Hill Police Department said Tuesday that the FBI has joined in the search for a sculpture with “cultural heritage significance” by Nathaniel Choate that disappeared late last year.
The unfinished marble bust of a Sudanese woman, created in the 1930s, went missing in November from an apartment in Barclay Towers at 1200 Marlton Pike E. Because of the sculpture’s significance, police said, the FBI’s Art Crime Team is assisting with the investigation.
Police did not identify the owner or provide other details.
Anyone with information on the sculpture can call Cherry Hill police at 856-432-8826 or email efagen@cherryhillpolice.com. An unspecified reward is being offered for information that leads to the artwork or those involved in its disappearance.
Choate, who died in 1965, lived in Phoenixville in later life and taught at the summer school of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, according to a 1968 book, Brookgreen Gardens Sculpture by Beatrice Gilman Proske, cataloging the sculpture collection at Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina. Several of Choate’s works, among them Alligator Bender and the companion pieces Orpheus and Euridice, are displayed prominently at the garden and wildlife preserve.
Choate studied art at Harvard University and graduated in 1922, Proske wrote. He expanded his art education during travel through France, Italy, and Greece. His art was reshaped after traveling through Morocco and Sudan in 1932, Proske wrote.
Choate exhibited in New York and was honored with a medal from the Architectural League of New York.