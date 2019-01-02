String Bands Division

Club Totals

  1. Quaker City, 97.90
  2. South Philadelphia, 96.38
  3. Woodland, 95.95
  4. Fralinger, 95.80
  5. Avalon, 92.85
  6. Ferko, 90.30
  7. Aqua, 86.20
  8. Uptown, 85.85
  9. Hegeman, 84.00
  10. Polish American, 82.85
  11. Duffy, 81.15
  12. Greater Kensington, 73.05
  13. Pennsport, 71.10
  14. Durning, 69.85
  15. Greater Overbrook, 67.80
  16. Broomall, 67.40
Jamie Caldwell, captain of Uptown String Band, made it a day to remember with “A Night to Dismember.”
Margo Reed
Jamie Caldwell, captain of Uptown String Band, made it a day to remember with “A Night to Dismember.”

Captains

  1. Jim Good (Quaker City), 58.75
  2.  Denny Palandro (South Phila.), 58.50
  3. Brad Bowen (Fralinger), 56.40
  4. Thomas D’Amore (Ferko), 56.35
  5. Tom “Shaggy” Robison (Woodland), 55.60
  6. Carmen Maniaci (Avalon), 53.55
  7. Jamie Caldwell (Uptown), 51.50
  8. Nick Magenta (Polish American), 47.20
  9. Jake Kudrick (Duffy), 46.95
  10. John P. Baron (Hegeman), 45.75
  11. Ken Maminski (Aqua), 42.40
  12. Peter J. Broomall Sr.(Peter A. Broomall), 41.75
  13. Jeff Moyer (Greater Kensington), 40.65
  14. Joseph Pomante (Durning), 35.95
  15. Bill Razzano (Greater Overbrook), 33.05
  16. Joe Accetta (Pennsport), 28.60

Wench Brigade Division

Club Totals

  1. The Priates, 259
  2. Riverfront, 257
  3. Cara Liom, 255
  4. O’Malley NYA, 252
  5. Oregon NYA, 223
  6. Froggy Carr, 217
  7. Americans NYA, 215
  8. JHJ Saints, 213
  9. Byson NYB, 202
Members of Froggy Carr Wench Brigade strut in front of a row of police at City Hall.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Members of Froggy Carr Wench Brigade strut in front of a row of police at City Hall.

Fancy Costume Division

Club Totals

  1. Golden Sunrise, 5314

Captains

  1. Country Jubilee (Golden Sunrise), 175

Handsome Costume

  1. King Kelce (Golden Sunrise), 85
  2. Here Comes the Sun (G. Sunrise), 75
  3. Magnificent Peacock (G. Sunrise), 70
  4. Medusa’s Lair (Golden Sunrise), 65
  5. Magic Garden (Golden Sunrise), 60

Fancy Trio

  1. Rock Lobster (Golden Sunrise), 75
  2. Luck of the Irish (Golden Sunrise), 65
  3. See Ya Later Alligator (G. Sunrise), 60

King Clown

  1. Tribute to New Orleans (G. Sunrise), 75
  2. Pretty in Pink (Golden Sunrise), 65
  3. Come to the Circus (Golden Sunrise), 60

King Jockey

  1. In Search of the Holy Grail (Golden Sunrise), 0
  2. Puttin’ on the Ritz (Golden Sunrise), 0

Handsome Trim

  1. Dante’s Inferno (Golden Sunrise), 75
  2. Space Traveler (Golden Sunrise), 65
  3. The Mighty Elephant (G. Sunrise), 60
  4. Starry Nights (Golden Sunrise), 55

Special Mention

  1. Black Magic (Golden Sunrise), 75
  2. Fire Starter (Golden Sunrise), 65
  3. Pirates in Paradise (Golden Sunrise), 60
  4. Time Keeper (Golden Sunrise), 55
  5. Jaws 2 (Golden Sunrise), 50
  6. 50 Years Ago: Mummers on the Moon (Golden Sunrise), 45
  7. King of the Jungle (Golden Sunrise), 40
  8. The Warrior (Golden Sunrise), 35
  9. Chariot Race (Golden Sunrise), 30
  10. Got Color (Golden Sunrise), 25

Trio Pantomime Clown

  1. 1. Rain Warriors (Golden Sunrise), 30

Juveniles

  1. The Wizard (Golden Sunrise), 30
  2. Fairy Princess (Golden Sunrise), 28
  3. America the Beautiful (G. Sunrise), 27
  4. Just A Clown (Golden Sunrise), 26
  5. The Blaze of Glory (Golden Sunrise), 25
  6. Mr. Strawman (Golden Sunrise), 24
  7. Bongo Drummer (Golden Sunrise), 23

Comic Division

Club Totals

  1. Murray, 6,280
  2. Goodtimers, 2,750
  3. Landi, 1,960

Captain

  1. Golden Sunrise (Murray), 300
  2. Charlie Chaplin and the Magic Umbrella (Landi), 200
  3. Mickey’s Magical 90th Birthday Bash (Goodtimers), 100

Brigade

  1. The Jacks NYB (Landi), 200
  2. Lobster Club NYB (Goodtimers), 190
  3. Mumoply (Murray), 180
  4. B. Loves Strutters (Murray), 170
  5. South Philly Wenches (Murray), 160
  6. Two Street Stompers NFB (Goodtimers), 150
  7. Happy Trappers NYB (Goodtimers), 140
  8. Trama NYB (Murray), 130
  9. Funny Bonez NYB (Murray), 120
  10. Sammar Strutters (Landi), 110
  11. Madhatters NYB (Murray), 100
  12. Hoc Island NYA (Goodtimers), 90
  13. Southside Shooters NYB (Goodtimers), 80
  14. Venetian NYA (Murray), 70
  15. Holy Rollers (Murray), 60
  16. Vaudevillians NYB (Murray), 50
  17. Barrels NYB (Landi), 40
  18. Wild Rovers NYB (Murray), 30
  19. Jester NYB (Goodtimers), 20
  20. Mollywoppers (Murray), 10

Group

  1. Cahills Improv Agents Spy Struttin (Murray), 200
  2. Genie Training Camp (Landi), 190
  3. Make America Great Again (Goodtimers), 180
  4. Robot Roll Call (Landi), 170
  5. Pink Heaven (Landi), 160
  6. Toys Are Fun To Have (Murray), 150
  7. Kink Kong Takes Over Broad Street (Murray), 140
  8. Happy Day Are Here Again (Goodtimers), 130
  9. Happy 50th Woodstock (Murray), 120
  10. Happy 50th Birthday Big Bird (Murray), 110
  11. Paying Our Respects (Landi), 100
  12. Hillbilly Hoedown (Goodtimers), 90
  13. In Heaven There is no Beer (Goodtimers), 80

Best Couple

  1. Anti Social Media (Murray), 200
  2. The Mummers Magicians Rabbit Fiasco (Murray), 190
  3. Baby It’s Cold Outside (Goodtimers), 180
  4. We Go To Rio (Landi), 170
  5. The Trumps at Mar-A-Lego (Landi), 160
  6. Winter Wonderland (Murray), 150
  7. Clown-O-Matic (Murray), 140
  8. Batman & Robin (Goodtimers), 130

Most Original Character

  1. King Tut & Strut (Goodtimers), 200
  2. Philly’s Got Talent (Murray), 190
  3. Trump Dat (Landi), 180
  4. Black Beard (Goodtimers), 170
  5. Dilly Dilly What Is It (Murray), 160
  6. Neil Armstrong 1st Strut on the Moon (Murray), 150
  7. Bobble Head-Babe Ruth (Murray), 140
  8. Jack in the Box (Murray), 130
  9. Energizer Bunny Still Going (Murray), 120
  10. Beer Come Da Judge (Goodtimers), 110
  11. Chaplin to Broadway (Goodtimers), 100
  12. The Minister of Mummery (Murray), 90
  13. Cell Phone Zombie (Murray), 80

Most Original Costume

  1. Hone, I’m Home (Murray), 200
  2. One Night Stand (Murray), 190
  3. Going Hog Wild into the New Year (Murray), 180
  4. Rock & Roll into the New Year (Murray), 170
  5. All Decked Out (Murray), 160
  6. The Wizard (Goodtimers), 150
  7. Catwoman (Landi), 140
  8. Digging For Gold (Murray), 130
  9. Pink is the Color of Hope (Landi), 120
  10. Deviled Egg (Landi), 110
  11. Classy Clown (Goodtimers), 100
  12. Roaring 20’s (Goodtimers), 90
  13. Eagles Fly (Murray), 80
  14. Cash Cab (Murray), 70

Juvenile

  1. Misfortune (Murray), 200
  2. Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy (Murray),190
  3. Social Butterfly (Murray), 180
  4. The Original Flosser (Murray), 170
  5. Crow-Mania (Murray), 160
  6. Little Country Bumpkin (Goodtimers), 150
  7. Judge Ruth Ginsburbi Here Comes the Judge (Murray), 140
  8. Flamingo Bingo (Landi), 130
  9. Down on Burbon Street (Goodtimers), 120
Dancers with the Vikings hold their children as they greet the audience after their performance during the Fancy Brigade finale inside the Convention Center. Their theme: “The Galactic Circus: Coming to a Planet Near You.”
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Dancers with the Vikings hold their children as they greet the audience after their performance during the Fancy Brigade finale inside the Convention Center. Their theme: “The Galactic Circus: Coming to a Planet Near You.”