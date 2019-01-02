- Quaker City, 97.90
- South Philadelphia, 96.38
- Woodland, 95.95
- Fralinger, 95.80
- Avalon, 92.85
- Ferko, 90.30
- Aqua, 86.20
- Uptown, 85.85
- Hegeman, 84.00
- Polish American, 82.85
- Duffy, 81.15
- Greater Kensington, 73.05
- Pennsport, 71.10
- Durning, 69.85
- Greater Overbrook, 67.80
- Broomall, 67.40
- Jim Good (Quaker City), 58.75
- Denny Palandro (South Phila.), 58.50
- Brad Bowen (Fralinger), 56.40
- Thomas D’Amore (Ferko), 56.35
- Tom “Shaggy” Robison (Woodland), 55.60
- Carmen Maniaci (Avalon), 53.55
- Jamie Caldwell (Uptown), 51.50
- Nick Magenta (Polish American), 47.20
- Jake Kudrick (Duffy), 46.95
- John P. Baron (Hegeman), 45.75
- Ken Maminski (Aqua), 42.40
- Peter J. Broomall Sr.(Peter A. Broomall), 41.75
- Jeff Moyer (Greater Kensington), 40.65
- Joseph Pomante (Durning), 35.95
- Bill Razzano (Greater Overbrook), 33.05
- Joe Accetta (Pennsport), 28.60
- The Priates, 259
- Riverfront, 257
- Cara Liom, 255
- O’Malley NYA, 252
- Oregon NYA, 223
- Froggy Carr, 217
- Americans NYA, 215
- JHJ Saints, 213
- Byson NYB, 202
- Golden Sunrise, 5314
- Country Jubilee (Golden Sunrise), 175
- King Kelce (Golden Sunrise), 85
- Here Comes the Sun (G. Sunrise), 75
- Magnificent Peacock (G. Sunrise), 70
- Medusa’s Lair (Golden Sunrise), 65
- Magic Garden (Golden Sunrise), 60
- Rock Lobster (Golden Sunrise), 75
- Luck of the Irish (Golden Sunrise), 65
- See Ya Later Alligator (G. Sunrise), 60
- Tribute to New Orleans (G. Sunrise), 75
- Pretty in Pink (Golden Sunrise), 65
- Come to the Circus (Golden Sunrise), 60
- In Search of the Holy Grail (Golden Sunrise), 0
- Puttin’ on the Ritz (Golden Sunrise), 0
- Dante’s Inferno (Golden Sunrise), 75
- Space Traveler (Golden Sunrise), 65
- The Mighty Elephant (G. Sunrise), 60
- Starry Nights (Golden Sunrise), 55
- Black Magic (Golden Sunrise), 75
- Fire Starter (Golden Sunrise), 65
- Pirates in Paradise (Golden Sunrise), 60
- Time Keeper (Golden Sunrise), 55
- Jaws 2 (Golden Sunrise), 50
- 50 Years Ago: Mummers on the Moon (Golden Sunrise), 45
- King of the Jungle (Golden Sunrise), 40
- The Warrior (Golden Sunrise), 35
- Chariot Race (Golden Sunrise), 30
- Got Color (Golden Sunrise), 25
- 1. Rain Warriors (Golden Sunrise), 30
- The Wizard (Golden Sunrise), 30
- Fairy Princess (Golden Sunrise), 28
- America the Beautiful (G. Sunrise), 27
- Just A Clown (Golden Sunrise), 26
- The Blaze of Glory (Golden Sunrise), 25
- Mr. Strawman (Golden Sunrise), 24
- Bongo Drummer (Golden Sunrise), 23
- Murray, 6,280
- Goodtimers, 2,750
- Landi, 1,960
- Golden Sunrise (Murray), 300
- Charlie Chaplin and the Magic Umbrella (Landi), 200
- Mickey’s Magical 90th Birthday Bash (Goodtimers), 100
- The Jacks NYB (Landi), 200
- Lobster Club NYB (Goodtimers), 190
- Mumoply (Murray), 180
- B. Loves Strutters (Murray), 170
- South Philly Wenches (Murray), 160
- Two Street Stompers NFB (Goodtimers), 150
- Happy Trappers NYB (Goodtimers), 140
- Trama NYB (Murray), 130
- Funny Bonez NYB (Murray), 120
- Sammar Strutters (Landi), 110
- Madhatters NYB (Murray), 100
- Hoc Island NYA (Goodtimers), 90
- Southside Shooters NYB (Goodtimers), 80
- Venetian NYA (Murray), 70
- Holy Rollers (Murray), 60
- Vaudevillians NYB (Murray), 50
- Barrels NYB (Landi), 40
- Wild Rovers NYB (Murray), 30
- Jester NYB (Goodtimers), 20
- Mollywoppers (Murray), 10
- Cahills Improv Agents Spy Struttin (Murray), 200
- Genie Training Camp (Landi), 190
- Make America Great Again (Goodtimers), 180
- Robot Roll Call (Landi), 170
- Pink Heaven (Landi), 160
- Toys Are Fun To Have (Murray), 150
- Kink Kong Takes Over Broad Street (Murray), 140
- Happy Day Are Here Again (Goodtimers), 130
- Happy 50th Woodstock (Murray), 120
- Happy 50th Birthday Big Bird (Murray), 110
- Paying Our Respects (Landi), 100
- Hillbilly Hoedown (Goodtimers), 90
- In Heaven There is no Beer (Goodtimers), 80
- Anti Social Media (Murray), 200
- The Mummers Magicians Rabbit Fiasco (Murray), 190
- Baby It’s Cold Outside (Goodtimers), 180
- We Go To Rio (Landi), 170
- The Trumps at Mar-A-Lego (Landi), 160
- Winter Wonderland (Murray), 150
- Clown-O-Matic (Murray), 140
- Batman & Robin (Goodtimers), 130
- King Tut & Strut (Goodtimers), 200
- Philly’s Got Talent (Murray), 190
- Trump Dat (Landi), 180
- Black Beard (Goodtimers), 170
- Dilly Dilly What Is It (Murray), 160
- Neil Armstrong 1st Strut on the Moon (Murray), 150
- Bobble Head-Babe Ruth (Murray), 140
- Jack in the Box (Murray), 130
- Energizer Bunny Still Going (Murray), 120
- Beer Come Da Judge (Goodtimers), 110
- Chaplin to Broadway (Goodtimers), 100
- The Minister of Mummery (Murray), 90
- Cell Phone Zombie (Murray), 80
- Hone, I’m Home (Murray), 200
- One Night Stand (Murray), 190
- Going Hog Wild into the New Year (Murray), 180
- Rock & Roll into the New Year (Murray), 170
- All Decked Out (Murray), 160
- The Wizard (Goodtimers), 150
- Catwoman (Landi), 140
- Digging For Gold (Murray), 130
- Pink is the Color of Hope (Landi), 120
- Deviled Egg (Landi), 110
- Classy Clown (Goodtimers), 100
- Roaring 20’s (Goodtimers), 90
- Eagles Fly (Murray), 80
- Cash Cab (Murray), 70
- Misfortune (Murray), 200
- Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy (Murray),190
- Social Butterfly (Murray), 180
- The Original Flosser (Murray), 170
- Crow-Mania (Murray), 160
- Little Country Bumpkin (Goodtimers), 150
- Judge Ruth Ginsburbi Here Comes the Judge (Murray), 140
- Flamingo Bingo (Landi), 130
- Down on Burbon Street (Goodtimers), 120