In a statement Thursday, Kenney said there has been “a long history of racist themes in the parade, and while it has come a long way, it’s obvious that the Mummers still have much more work to do to ensure this is a parade that every Philadelphian can enjoy.” He added that the administration would expand its work with the Mummers, and urged the organization to commit more resources toward additional antiracism and antibias training for its members.