The rain from New Year’s eve did not dampen the spirits of the early bird crowds that poured into Philadelphia Tuesday to watch the annual Mummers Parade.
By the time the comics began to strut their stuff up Broad Street the pavement was dry, the temperatures had warmed and revelers had begun to settle in for the show.
Janice Luyber and her daughter, Wendy DeVicaris, set up their camping chairs outside the Bellevue Hotel on South Broad Street to watch their first parade.
“My husband passed away in July, after 50 years of marriage,” said Luyber, of Mount Laurel, “and my daughter didn’t want me to be by myself for New Years.”
“This was always on my bucket list,” Luyber added. “But it’s always cold for the Mummers, and my husband would say, ‘Just watch it on TV.’”
Tuesday’s parade was also the first for David Kent, who has lived in West Philly for his entire 65 years.
“I’ve always seen it on TV,” he said of the parade. “But I had this feeling this year. Before I leave this planet, I wanted to see it.”
Three longtime friends who attend different colleges in different states celebrated New Year’s Eve together last night and woke early Tuesday and traveled to Center City for the parade.
Regina Fiore, a 23-year-old Temple University student, wore a Reindeer costume to the festivities.
"Because at this parade it just feels right," she said.
Fiore, a self-described “die-hard” Mummers' fan, said she has been to the parade a few times, but wanted her out-of-state friends to experience the debauchery for the first time.
What'd they think?
"It's magical," said Annabelle Leskinen, 22, who lives in Indiana.
“I don’t know what the Mummers are really,” said 21-year-old Hannah Robbins, who lives in Kentucky. “I just learned about them 12 hours ago, but it’s a lot of music and I love to dance.”
Mummers in the four divisions: comics, Fancies, string bands and Fancy Brigades had worked all year for their big day. About 10,000 men, women and children will participate in the nearly 120-year-old tradition.
