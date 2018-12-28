Days before the Mummers strut up Broad Street from South Philadelphia to City Hall, the judges and division leaders gather inside the basement of the Mummers Museum in Pennsport to break bread and go over the ground rules.
On Friday, 32 judges continued the 35-year tradition pre-parade meeting to go over highlights, talk about what’s new, what’s different, what to look out for and officially kick off the parade festivities.
The parade goes by fast, the parade runners tell the group of old and new judges, so write a few notes on your scorecard and put a grade and move on.
“Writing WTF doesn’t help you,” said Leo Dignam, an assistant managing director of the city government who is in charge of this year’s Mummers Parade. He said to add more context, but keep it short: “If you were bored by the end, say that. ‘Started strong, but lost momentum.”
The judges dined on a lovely spread including pasta, chicken piccata, Caesar salad, string beans, and chocolate cannoli for dessert.
There are judges for every division: six for Comics, six for Fancy/Wenches, eight for Fancy Brigades, 12 for String Bands.
The division leaders sit among them during the lunch, but it wasn’t always this way. “They were afraid that if they lost, they would burn [the judges’] house down,” Dignam said.
Now they meet, go over duties and goals.
The identities of the actual judges must remain shrouded in secrecy to those outside the meeting.
An older man in a Flyers sweatshirt, whose been a Mummer all his life and a judge for the last few years, waved his hand when I asked for his name.
“Don’t tell anyone you’re a judge,” he said. “I don’t.”
Some of the judges are old, a lot are new.
The old ones wear satin jackets. One wore a whistle hanging from a lanyard. There were a handful of women, one of whom was a person of color.
Many complained about bad press, angry about being accused of being racist, tone-deaf, and insensitive.
They’re still reeling from being called out for a bad skit about Caitlyn Jenner, who is transgender, in 2016. That led to Mummer sensitivity training. Now the different brigades have to submit their themes in advance to receive approval from the head honchos.
They are repeatedly told that they can make jokes about President Trump or Mayor Kenney, “but not about minorities.”
The judges were instructed to make notes of any inappropriate behavior.
“Let’s make sure we’re not offending anyone,” Dignam said. “Let’s have some fun."