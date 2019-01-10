Representatives of the Mummers and a pair of African American leaders met Thursday behind closed doors, with city Democratic boss Bob Brady in the middle, to talk about the parade’s checkered history with racial imagery, spurred by a Jan. 1 skit that some found offensive.
After the hour-long meeting, participants said it was a useful session.
State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, the Philadelphia Democrat who asked for the session, called it and “extraordinarily candid and honest" conversation.
“In this space, as in many spaces in America, sometimes we do things or say things that we don’t really realize could be offensive to someone else, with no malice intent behind it," he said. “But it’s seen differently by different people.”
George Badey III, an attorney and Mummers spokesperson, called the meeting “productive" and that the goal was "to have more diversity in the Mummers Parade going forward so that the tradition thrives going forward.”
“We don’t want to offend people,” Badey said. “But at the same time, a big part of the comic skits is to poke fun at celebrities. Our general rubric is, we want to punch up, we don’t want to punch down.”
The Rev. Jay Broadnax, president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia & Vicinity, and Rusty Martz, president of the Mummers Museum, also attended.
At issue is a skit performed by the Finnegan New Years Brigade Comic Club, portraying Mayor Jim Kenney on his hands and knees, led on a leash like a dog by music Mogul Jay-Z. That brought to life an editorial cartoon by Signe Wilkinson last summer that mocked Kenney for backing down in a dispute about Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival, held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
The controversy skidded sideways last week when City Council President Darrell L. Clarke inaccurately accused the Mummers of wearing “blackface” in the skit even though the Mummer who played Jay-Z is black. Clarke backtracked on his claim but also doubled down, accusing the Mummers of “minstrelsy.”
The parade has a long history of controversial and racist skits. But Darrel Young, the mummer who portrayed Jay-Z, pushed back against Clarke’s claims that his performance was racist.
The skit that prompted the meeting was approved before the parade by Kenney’s administration. Kenney last week said he understood why some people were offended and vowed to do more to “ensure diverse viewpoints are represented and respected” in the parade.
Williams urged the Mummers to form its own pre-parade advisory committee to get more diverse opinions involved in the planning and discussion of skits.
“Stop worrying about government,” Williams said was the message he conveyed. “We’re not good at designing things to be funny. That’s not what we do.”