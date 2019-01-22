A set of recently discovered file boxes relating to convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal’s case do not include any documents showing “personal involvement” by former District Attorney Ronald Castille, according to the Philadelphia DA’s Office.
Abu-Jamal last month was granted a new appeal because Castille, who later served as Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, did not recuse himself from the bench when ruling on Abu-Jamal’s appeal.
But Abu-Jamal’s lawyers had also argued that his right to a new appeal was bolstered because Castille, as a prosecutor, had “personal involvement” in the prosecution. Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker denied that argument for lack of evidence; the DA’s Office said that it had searched through dozens of file boxes last year looking for documents or memos that might demonstrate Castille’s involvement but had found none.
Just a day after Tucker’s ruling, according to the DA’s Office, top prosecutor Larry Krasner and staff members were searching for office furniture in a storage closet when they came upon old boxes relating to Abu-Jamal’s case.
At the time, prosecutors did not describe what was in the boxes. But in a document filed Friday, prosecutors said the materials were largely old police documents or legal filings, and that only three bore Castille’s name. Two simply had his name on the letterhead because he was DA at the time, the filing says, and another, a 1989 letter from the high court to the governor, included Castille’s name at the bottom as one of several co-recipients.
The DA’s Office has not decided whether it will appeal Tucker’s ruling that would allow Abu-Jamal to re-argue his appeal.
Abu-Jamal’s attorneys could not be reached for comment Tuesday.