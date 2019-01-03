A Philadelphia motorcycle police officer was critically injured Thursday in an accident in the Holmesburg section of the Northeast.
The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. on the 3300 block of Rhawn Street. The officer, a member of the Highway Patrol whose name was not released, was taken to Jefferson Hospital-Torresdale in critical condition.
According to police band transmissions, the officer was in critical condition, and the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.