Police are seeking a 33-year-old man they say shot and killed his girlfriend on Friday as her newborn baby slept feet away.
Officials say Tyrese Lynch could be armed and dangerous.
Isis Williams, 24, was found dead in Lynch’s home on the 6300 block of Woodstock Street in East Germantown after police were called about 4 a.m. Friday, police said. She had been shot at least once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams, who was from Upper Darby, had given birth five days earlier. The baby was not hurt.
Police released Lynch’s name and photo Sunday but no further information about the investigation.