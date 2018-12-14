Majority-Minority Municipalities in the Philadelphia Area

Minority residents became a population majority in seven suburban municipalities in the 2013-17 five-year period, according to new census estimates. In all, members of minority racial or ethnic groups now outnumber white residents in 30 cities and towns locally, which have a combined total population of over 2 million. In 1990, only 10 municipalities were majority-minority, with a total population of less than 200,000.

Click on the map below for more information.

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist