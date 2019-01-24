Compton’s aim with Microflora, however, was to broaden his audience and create a quaffable “Belgian table beer” that was lower in alcohol (just 4.2 percent, compared with nearly 7 for the saison), slightly milder in pucker and also more affordable. The beer still gets a full cocktail of souring bacteria (brettanomyces, lactobacillus, pediococcus) that are divided among five separate barrels, “where those beasts are raging really well” to age for just one week before they’re blended back together. But it moves relatively quickly through the process, so as to preserve the added freshness of hops from New Zealand and Australia that add their own level of punchy intrigue.