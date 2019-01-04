But still, every time Tony twirled his chair, another customer was always there to plop down for conversation and a haircut, whether it be a judge at the new federal courthouse or a department store workers, or a diner from next door at Honey’s. Sometimes it was a star from the Mike Douglas Show, which filmed nearby. Once, Tony says, it was Zsa Zsa Gabor, in town for Mike. She was kind of mean, Tony allowed.