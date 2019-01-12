A 37-year-old North Jersey man has been charged with vehicular homicide for the death of his 9-year-old daughter in a November crash in Burlington County.
Prosecutors said Marcelo Rizzo, of Elizabeth, had “consumed multiple drinks at an establishment in Camden County” prior to the Nov. 25 crash on Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Madelynn Rizzo was ejected from his Ford Focus into a wooded area and pronounced dead at the scene. Marcelo Rizzo and an older daughter were not seriously injured.
Rizzo, who was arrested at his home Thursday, was released after his appearance Friday in Superior Court in Mount Holly.