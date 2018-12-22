Rebillet composes comedy music. His improvised loops regularly make for funky, enjoyable beats; his lyrics are regularly absurd. He’s a classically trained pianist and former actor, both evident in his performances. Rebillet, who hails from Dallas, but is currently based in New York, gained popularity through YouTube and Facebook, where he posts new tracks. His rap voice is almost akin to “Weird Al” Yankovic, but his live looping technique reminds of British singer-producer James Blake. In interviews, he has pointed to the comedian-musician Reggie Watts as a source of inspiration.