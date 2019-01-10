A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured in a car wreck on I-95 in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday when police officers pursuing a fleeing Wilmington man crashed their cars on the highway, his mother said, injuring the boy, his relatives, and at least three cops.
Meghan Stone-Kirts said she and four family members — her son, daughter, husband, and brother — had been traveling from their home in Baltimore to New York City to celebrate her daughter’s second birthday, and that they planned to visit the Statue of Liberty and Central Park.
But near the Philadelphia International Airport, Stone-Kirts said, a dark car driving in the left shoulder clipped the driver’s side of her vehicle, knocking off her side-view mirror. Shortly thereafter, she said, “five or six” police cars collided with her Chrysler convertible, damaging the car and injuring four of the five people inside.
The accident — the full details of which police did not release Wednesday — marks another consequence of the multi-state chase for Dejuan Robinson, 20, who fled from police in Wilmington, then sparked the wreck on 95 and later crashed into a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia before running away. Several schools were temporarily locked down as a result of the ensuing manhunt.
Philadelphia Police said Thursday that the search for Robinson was ongoing. He was wanted in Delaware for a probation violation in a gun case, police said, and also was a “person of interest” in two murders there, though the details of those cases and his connection to them remained unclear.
Attempts to reach a Wilmington Police spokesperson Thursday were unsuccessful. The Delaware News Journal reported that Robinson in 2017 pleaded guilty to illegal gang participation and a gun crime, and that he also earned an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2015 to escaping from custody.
Stone-Kirts said she believed Robinson’s vehicle was the one that side-swiped her before several police vehicles collided with her sedan.
Pennsylvania State Police — which has jurisdiction over the highway — said on Wednesday that the crash on the highway involved Wilmington and Pennsylvania state police vehicles and that three officers suffered minor injuries. They did not mention any other cars; Wilmington police said the suspect’s car rammed a vehicle to trigger the crash but did not identify that vehicle.
Stone-Kirts said that her son David had suffered brain bleeding as a result of the collision as well as skull fractures, and that he was being treated at the intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Stone-Kirts also said that she and her husband suffered broken ribs during that accident, and that her brother was concussed, while her daughter escaped largely unscathed.
Ryan Tarkowski, a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson, said Thursday that the agency’s regulations concerning car chases were not public, but that “a trooper will pursue a suspect when the risks posed by allowing the suspect to remain at large outweigh the risks of the pursuit.”
