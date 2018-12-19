A man and woman were found dead inside a Chester County home over the weekend in a possible murder-suicide, police said Wednesday.
The bodies of Warnell Heck, 40, and Heather Woodward, 39, were discovered around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Balley Drive in Phoenixville, police said. Each had a single gunshot wound.
“The preliminary investigation suggests this was a murder/suicide related to a domestic incident and there is no danger to the community,” the Phoenixville Police Department posted Wednesday on its Facebook page.
The case remained under investigation by the Phoenixville police, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, and the Chester County Coroner’s Office.