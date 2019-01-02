Three people were killed and a fourth was critically injured early Wednesday when their SUV was hit head-on in South Philadelphia by a car driven by a man police later learned had been stabbed up to 20 times.
The stabbing victim also was reported in critical condition.
The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Packer Avenue, near the stadium complex, police said.
Witnesses told police that a 2014 Audi sedan and a 2015 Acura SUV were headed in opposite directions on Packer Avenue when the sedan crossed the line and slammed head-on into the other vehicle.
Three of the four people in the SUV — two men, ages 36 and 31, and a 35-year-old woman — were killed, police said. The survivor, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition.
After the 29-year-old sedan driver arrived at Jefferson, doctors discovered he had multiple stab wounds to the chest and stomach, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene. Police later said the man had 15 to 20 wounds.
Officers at the crash scene found a knife with a 10-inch blade in the man’s car, Small said.
Investigators do not yet know if the man stabbed himself or was stabbed by someone else, police said.