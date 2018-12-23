It seemed last month as if the school district had abandoned the idea of seizing land from or around the gardens after the board voted to acquire 7.56 acres on Spring Mill Road in Villanova. For months, conservationists had spoken out against the threat of the district using eminent domain to acquire all or part of Stoneleigh, and state legislators in June responded to the controversy by passing a law that prevents government entities, such as school districts, from seizing land under easement without court approval.