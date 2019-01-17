Start by establishing your intention: How do you want to feel in that room? How do you want your guests to feel? Illustrate this feeling by collecting images of rooms, gardens, art, or whatever speaks to you. Once you have a small collection, place your favorites on a board. Perhaps you can start identifying characteristics you enjoy that would make sense in your living room. Are there colors that show up often in these images? What is the style of the furniture? Are there lots of patterns or solid colors? For example, if your walls are already white, and most of the images you collect have the same white walls too, you have already checked something off your list. Even if you need to freshen the paint, at least you know what color the walls will be.