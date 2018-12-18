A sheriff’s deputy paralyzed in a 2016 courthouse elevator crash has been awarded $20.5 million to settle claims that faulty repairs had caused the crash, his attorney said.
Paul Owens, then a sergeant in the Sheriff’s Office, was inside an employee elevator at the Criminal Justice Center at 13th and Filbert Streets when the elevator rocketed through the 15th-floor ceiling of the 17-story courthouse around 10:20 a.m. Aug. 4, 2016, and smashed into an equipment room. He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in critical condition with severe head, rib, vertebrae, and chest injuries.
Owens and his wife, Heather, filed the lawsuit in January 2017.
An improper elevator repair done several years earlier led to the crash, their attorney, Michael V. Tinari, said.
“They’re satisfied that the matter’s over, and happy with the amount of money because it will take care of Paul’s future medical costs and living needs,” Tinari said in an interview late Monday. The Owenses will receive the settlement amount minus costs and fees, he said.
The lawsuit named as defendants: the Philadelphia Municipal Authority, a city governmental authority that acts as landlord for city-owned buildings, and owns the courthouse; U.S. Facilities Inc., a Philadelphia-based company that the authority hired to operate and maintain city buildings; Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corp., a subsidiary of the German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG with U.S. headquarters in Troy, Mich.; and Schindler Elevator Corp., locally based in Moorestown.
Amended complaints filed earlier this year added as defendants Otis Elevator Co., of Farmington, Conn., and Amtech Elevator Services, an Otis subsidiary.
The lawsuit was settled Thursday evening in private mediation, said Tinari, who represented the plaintiffs with attorney Christopher Fleming. Tinari, citing confidentiality, said he could not disclose how much each defendant would contribute to the settlement.
"Defendants were jointly responsible for the proper maintenance, repair, inspection and upkeep of the [courthouse], including the elevators ... , " the lawsuit says, adding that the crash was “caused by and due solely to the negligence, carelessness, and reckless behavior” of the defendants.
The employee elevator in which Owens was riding was made by the Dover Elevator Co., which in the late 1990s sold its elevator division to Thyssen Elevator.
Thyssenkrupp had the contract to service and maintain the courthouse elevators from 2006 to 2008, followed by Amtech and Otis until October 2013, then Schindler until July 1, 2016, when Thyssenkrupp took over again, Tinari said.
Tinari said that several years before the crash, Otis, using Amtech workers, had improperly installed bolts during a repair of a ring gear in the employee elevator. Over time, seven bolts broke, and when the last remaining bolt broke on Aug. 4, 2016, it "allowed for the rapid ascension of the elevator car which Paul was in,” he said.
“We allege that was the cause of the crash,” he said, adding that the defendants denied it was the cause.
Reached Tuesday, Christine Boyd, an attorney for Otis Elevator, had no immediate comment.
The city Law Department represented the Philadelphia Municipal Authority in the lawsuit. Andrew Richman, chief of staff to city solicitor Marcel Pratt, declined to comment on the settlement and the cause of the crash. Robert Devine, an attorney for U.S. Facilities, and Nancy Nolan, an attorney for Thyssenkrupp, also declined to comment.
A Schindler spokesperson said Tuesday that the company is pleased to see the matter resolved and wishes the Owenses well. “Schindler was neither the elevator service provider when the subject event occurred nor was its equipment involved,” an emailed statement said. "Schindler continues to deny any claim asserted against it in the suit, but contributed a very minor amount to the overall settlement in the interest of avoiding further litigation expense and obtaining finality.”
Tinari said it was important to Paul and Heather Owens that after the filing of the lawsuit, rope grippers were installed on the elevators at the Criminal Justice Center. He also said that the elevators or elevator parts in the building would be replaced as needed.
Hollister-Whitney Elevator Corp. of Quincy, Ill., had introduced its trademarked Rope Gripper emergency brake, which uses a set of viselike jaws that automatically clamp shut and stop an elevator car if it ascends or descends too rapidly, after two accidents in Canada in the 1980s drew attention to what mechanical engineers call “ascending car overspeed.”
City spokesman Mike Dunn had said in response to an August 2017 Inquirer and Daily News article on the crash that the city’s courts spent $572,855 installing rope grippers on the courthouse’s six public elevators.
On Tuesday, Dunn said construction is scheduled to begin in April on a three-year, $13 million “modernization project” in which all passenger and freight elevators and their components will be replaced. He said rope grippers are in place on the six public elevators, four judges' elevators, and four prisoner elevators. A second staff elevator that was not involved in the accident has been back in service for months with rope grippers, he said.
“We have two full-time elevator mechanics on duty to address any elevator issues,” Dunn said in an email. "These mechanics have the authority to shut down any elevator they believe is not operating as intended. "
Owens, 51, is unable to walk and uses a wheelchair, but is “stoic and hopeful,” said Tinari. He and his wife have had their home completely renovated to be ADA compliant, Tinari said.
Owens spent five weeks in a coma at Hahnemann. Later, he was transferred to Magee Rehab, then was released Jan. 24, 2017. A 28-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, he was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant during his hospitalization.
In 2009, Owens' wife, Heather, then a sheriff’s deputy, injured an ankle when a prisoner transport elevator in the Criminal Justice Center dropped when it stopped. She has retired from the Sheriff’s Office.
In a July 2017 whistle-blower lawsuit filed against U.S. Facilities Inc., Duilio “Lou” Angelini, a former U.S. Facilities manager assigned to the Criminal Justice Center, contends he had warned company officials of lax maintenance and dummied-up inspection reports for the courthouse elevators.
The lawsuit, which has since been moved to U.S. District Court, is pending trial. Lawyers representing U.S. Facilities in the federal lawsuit have denied Angelini’s allegations.