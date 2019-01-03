Seoul, South Korea: Construction on Hanyangdoseong, the Seoul City Wall, commenced in 1396 and features four main gates. The wall follows the natural contours of the steep hills that ring South Korea’s capital city. The aptly named Seoul City Wall Museum, next to the ancient Heunginjimun Gate, preserves the history of this remarkable landmark. Despite the 20-foot height of the wall, one of the scale models in the museum shows someone climbing it, effectively negating its effect. Hikers can download the Seoul City Wall app that will guide them along the 12-mile swath of remaining walls. The detailed map highlights each segment along with miles walked, sights to see along the way, and even calories burned.