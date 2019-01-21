Without gun violence, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. may still be alive.
On Monday, volunteers channeled the spirit of the revolutionary slain civil rights leader to dream up a world without gun violence, an issue that plagues Philadelphia’s communities, at the 24th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service.
The 171-year-old Girard College welcomed 5,000 volunteers who worked on more than 125 activities — including projects, trainings, workshops, a jobs fair, and a health fair — to commemorate King’s legacy .
This year marked the tenth that the signature project was held at the boarding school in North Philadelphia, where King joined Philadelphia NAACP president Cecil B. Moore and thousands of demonstrators in 1965 to demand a change to the school’s then discriminatory admissions policy.
Across the region, a national record of 150,000 people of all ages and races braved frigid temperatures on a federal holiday to donate time and sweat in about 1,800 community service projects throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, according to Todd Bernstein, founder and director of the region’s King Day of Service, the largest in the country.
“In a nation divided, we can embrace Dr. King’s legacy by joining together, promoting tolerance and understanding, and serving others,” Bernstein said.
The record-breaking number of volunteers, "speaks to how much Philadelphians value the importance of service and bettering their communities," Mayor Jim Kenney said in his opening speech.
In his speech, Kenney mentioned the recently released anti-violence plan from his administration that aims to “dramatically reduce the number of shootings in our city.”
"It’s especially inspiring to see so many young people engaged in improving our neighborhoods,” Kenney said. “There’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we work together.”
His speech came as the backdrop to a project-first for the event, “Dream Booths” — 100 six-foot, three-dimensional booths that displayed panels with cloth, where volunteers scrawled messages and images about what the world would be like without gun violence.
The booths will find homes in schools, community organizations, and public spaces throughout Philadelphia. Bernstein said he hopes they propel a discussion about the effects of gun violence, and ways to solve the issue.