A 24-year-old Pottstown man was charged with first-degree murder after the man he allegedly stabbed last week died, authorities said Wednesday.
Sean Emmell was originally charged with attempted murder and related offenses in the attack on Joshua Shupard, 20, of Gilbertsville, outside Pottstown Middle School late the night of Jan. 3. Shupard died Monday at Reading Hospital.
Authorities said a 19-year-old woman asked Shupard, who was her boyfriend, to “keep an eye out” while she met with Emmell, her ex-boyfriend outside the middle school. When Emmell acted in a threatening manner, she pulled out a folding knife.
Emmell allegedly grabbed the knife, and when Shupard approached, Emmell stabbed him multiple times, authorities said. Police arrived and took Emmell into custody. Emmell was being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.