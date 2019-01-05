Perhaps she refined her skills with a sewing needle as a teenager. Dorothy Beam, née Saunders, the child of Arthur Jenkins and Adeline Kinnard, was born in Statesboro-Bulloch County, Georgia. Her family migrated to Philly when she was a young child, where she was reared with her sister, Margaret. According to the Inquirer and Washington Post, her mother had a stroke that led her to leave high school and earn money as a seamstress for the Army to help their family.