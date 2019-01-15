HARRISBURG — With a few bangs of a gavel and a quick reading of an oath, former Braddock Mayor John Fetterman was sworn in Tuesday morning as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.
Fetterman, a Democrat, promised in a brief speech on the Senate floor to work to build a "spirit of bipartisanship" within the chamber, where Republicans have the majority and, therefore, control much of the legislative agenda.
His roughly five-minute speech, delivered in a charcoal suit from a podium that serves as the focal point of the Senate, was light on policy but heavy on thanks and praise for his supporters and for others who have aided him throughout his political career.
Fetterman singled out, among others, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, both Democrats serving in the county where Fetterman planted of many his political roots. He also made a point of thanking his former opponent, Republican lieutenant governor candidate Jeff Bartos, calling him “a dear friend” whom he got to know on the campaign trail.
And, Fetterman thanked his family, including his wife, Gisele, and their three children who promised they "will not floss during the governor's address" later in the day. Flossing in a popular dance move among children.
Fetterman, a favorite of many progressives in the state, served most recently as mayor of Braddock, a small steel town outside of Pittsburgh. He is widely expected to run for U.S. Senate in 2022. He unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in 2016.