The former pastor of a now-closed Horsham church sexually assaulted a child for 10 years, starting when she was less than 3 years old, authorities said.
Jerry William Zweitzig, 70, of Hatboro, was charged in December with indecent assault, 200 counts of child pornography, and related crimes. Until his retirement in 2016, he worked at Horsham Bible Church, a non-denominational house of worship on Upland Avenue. The church has since shut down.
Authorities did not say the assaults were related to the church.
On March 16, 2018, Zweitzig’s victim told investigators in an interview that he sexually assaulted her several times between 2009 and 2014 in Montgomery and Lancaster counties, and that from 2004 to 2014 he took explicit photos of her when she was awake and asleep. Detectives later found the photos at Zweitzig’s home on Cottonwood Drive.
Zweitzig waived his preliminary hearing Dec. 20. He is in the Montgomery County Prison because he is unable to post bail.