The cousin of accused murderer Joshua Hupperterz on Wednesday told jurors that he found Hupperterz cleaning bloodstains from the floor and wall in his North Philadelphia apartment in August 2017 and then helped him transport a blue plastic bin from the unit — but that he didn’t know it contained the body of Temple student Jenna Burleigh.
Erik Carlsen, 30, testified that his cousin blamed the blood on a broken bottle. He also told jurors that the bin was heavy, but he didn’t know what was inside and agreed to help transport the bin to Hupperterz’s mother’s home in Jenkintown. While Carlsen drove to Jenkintown, he testified, Hupperterz appeared “normal” and the two sang to songs on the radio.
His testimony came as jurors heard a second day of evidence against Hupperterz, accused of beating, stabbing, and strangling Burleigh two years ago after she cut short their sexual encounter, then trying to hide her body at his grandmother’s property in the Poconos.
During Carlsen’s testimony, Assistant District Attorney Danielle Burkavage asked Philadelphia Police Officer Jacqueline Davis to show jurors the actual blue storage bin. Upon seeing it, Burleigh’s mother, Jaqui, sitting in the gallery, appeared emotional and soon left the courtroom.
Authorities have said that Hupperterz, then a 29-year-old former Temple student, met Burleigh early on Aug. 31, 2017, at Pub Webb, a Cecil B. Moore Avenue bar, and the pair returned to his apartment on North 16th Street.
Temple Police Officer Aaron Allen told the panel of seven men and five women that he and other officers responded to a 2:24 a.m. 911 call for a possible burglary at Hupperterz’s building from a woman who lived above Hupperterz’s first-floor rear apartment and heard noises in the backyard. He said he tried to get into the backyard, but couldn’t and didn’t see anything amiss.
He said he also responded to a 4:13 a.m. call from the same upstairs neighbor. This time, he and another officer went to speak to the caller, “who said she heard screaming,” he said. Allen said he went to the first floor and saw that the front apartment was vacant. He didn’t see any light from the rear apartment, but knocked loudly and yelled “Temple Police!” a few times, he said. But no one answered the door and he didn’t hear anything.
Prosecutors contend that just beforehand, Hupperterz had engaged in a violent fight with Burleigh that ended up with his strangling her after he pummeled and stabbed her and smashed a cereal bowl over her head. Earlier, the two had consensual sex, but it turned nonconsensual when Burleigh refused to participate in anal sex, Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell told jurors Tuesday.
Prosecutors contend that after strangling Burleigh, Hupperterz put her body in the blue storage bin and hid it on his grandmother’s property in the Poconos.
Hupperterz’s lawyer, David Nenner, has countered that it was his client’s roommate, Jack Miley, who intervened in the 4 a.m. fight in their kitchen and killed Burleigh. Prosecutors have disputed that contention; Miley is expected to testify later in the week.
Another witness, Lyft driver Avery Tucker, testified that about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1, he had picked Hupperterz up in North Philadelphia. Hupperterz had a small dog with him. Hupperterz asked him to bring him first to Jenkintown, then to a place farther north in the state and said he would pay him $200, Tucker said.
At the Jenkintown home, Tucker testified, Hupperterz and a man who was inside the home carried a blue bin from the garage and put it in Tucker’s Nissan hatchback. With Hupperterz sitting in the back next to the bin, at one time taking a nap, Tucker said he drove to a home in Wayne County, Pa., where he helped Hupperterz place the bin outside a detached log cabin garage. Tucker called the bin “unusually heavy.”
“He told me they were books,” Tucker testified.