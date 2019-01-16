The father of slain Temple University student Jenna Burleigh told jurors Wednesday of the night he last saw his second-oldest child and how he reported her missing the next day.
Speaking in a level voice, Ed Burleigh said that on the night of Aug. 30, 2017, he had dinner with his 22-year-old daughter at the Draught Horse on Temple’s campus, then hugged her goodbye. As a transfer student, it was Burleigh’s first week of classes at the North Philadelphia school.
As prosecutors showed a video-surveillance image of the father and daughter hugging on a sidewalk, Ed Burleigh described to jurors what she was wearing that night: A light-blue shirt, brown boots, tights with a pattern.
“Her hair?” asked Assistant District Attorney Danielle Burkavage.
“Pigtails,” her father replied.
The next day, Aug. 31, he said, his daughter’s friends contacted his wife, Jacqueline, because they had not heard from Burleigh. After they both could not reach her, he said, he went to Temple police, then to the Lower Salford Township Police Department in Harleysville, Montgomery County, to report her missing. Burleigh lived with her parents in Harleysville and commuted to Temple.
Asked by Burkavage if he ever heard from Burleigh again, the father replied: “No.”
Ed Burleigh was the last prosecution witness called to the stand, after which prosecutors rested in the murder trial of Joshua Hupperterz, 30, who is accused of beating, stabbing, and strangling Burleigh in the early morning of Aug. 31, 2017, in his North Philadelphia apartment.
Hupperterz told Common Pleas Court Judge Glenn Bronson that he decided not to testify. Hupperterz last week pleaded guilty in front of the jury to two charges related to transporting Burleigh’s body first to his mother’s Jenkintown garage, then to his grandmother’s wooded, lakeside property in the Poconos, where her body was found in a blue plastic storage bin in a metal shed. He has pleaded not guilty to killing her.
Defense attorney David Nenner has contended that it was his client’s roommate, Jack Miley, who killed Burleigh. Nenner has contended that Miley intervened in a 4 a.m. kitchen fight that Hupperterz had with Burleigh, and that it was Miley who then strangled Burleigh to quiet her screams. Authorities have not implicated Miley in the crime. Miley last week denied any role, saying he was asleep in his basement-level bedroom and had not heard any screams.
Before the lunch break Wednesday, Nenner called Hupperterz’s younger brother, Brian, 26, and mother, Gina, to the stand as character witnesses. Both agreed that Hupperterz has a peaceful reputation.
Gina Hupperterz, who has sat in on most of her son’s trial, walked to the stand wearing sunglasses, which she removed before testifying. “Josh was my first-born son,” she told the panel of seven men and five women.
When Nenner asked about her son’s reputation for being peaceful, she blurted out: “Joshua has never been a violent person.” After prosecutors objected to the declaratory statement, the judge instructed her only to comment about her son’s reputation for being peaceful.
“Oh, it’s excellent,” she said.
Burkavage then questioned her about whether she ever hung out with her older son at Temple-area bars. “No,” she said.
Surveillance videos played for the jury showed that Hupperterz, then a 29-year-old former Temple student, approached Burleigh at 1:38 a.m. Aug. 31, 2017, as she sat alone at the bar in Pub Webb on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Friends of hers who had been at the bar with her had left. She had planned to stay overnight with one of her friends in his off-campus apartment, according to earlier testimony.
Video from the bar showed Hupperterz and Burleigh sitting and talking, then leaving together shortly after the 2 a.m. closing time and walking to his apartment around the corner on 16th Street. Prosecutors have said that in the first-floor rear apartment, what began as consensual sex between the two turned nonconsensual around 4 a.m., when the second-floor-rear apartment neighbor heard screams.
Sam Gulino, Philadelphia’s chief medical examiner, testified Tuesday that Burleigh died from manual strangulation.
During his testimony, 13 autopsy photos were shown to jurors, detailing parts of Burleigh’s body and her wounds. Noting various scrape marks around Burleigh’s mouth and neck, Gulino testified that they likely had been caused by Burleigh’s own fingernails as if she had tried to pull off whatever was on her mouth and neck.
A T- or Y-shaped jagged laceration on top of her scalp, which caused bleeding at the surface of her brain, would have been caused by some kind of heavy object, he said. Asked by Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell if it could have been caused by someone smashing a ceramic bowl over her head, Gulino said yes.
Burleigh also had bruising and cuts on her right hand, which appeared to have been from her putting her hands up to protect herself from punches and from a knife, he said.
“We believe it takes several minutes for a person to be strangled before they die,” Gulino testified.
Burleigh’s larynx was fractured, which could have occurred from someone pressing “hard enough” on her neck, he said.
Gulino said that his conclusion of Burleigh’s death differed from that of the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, which had ruled a day after Burleigh’s body was found that she died of blunt-force trauma and strangulation.
Gulino testified that the blunt-force beatings Burleigh suffered — whether from a hand, a fist, or an object — didn’t cause Burleigh’s death, but that strangulation alone had caused it.
The defense attorney is expected to call a psychopharmacologist to the witness stand Wednesday afternoon to testify about Miley’s drinking and behavior that night. Closing arguments are expected Thursday.