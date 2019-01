Later in the day on Sept. 2, George Stabilito, Hupperterz’s grandfather, found Burleigh’s naked body in the blue storage container, which Hupperterz allegedly had placed inside a shed on his grandmother’s wooded, lakeside property. George and Inez Stabilito, while still married, were no longer together and the two lived in different, but nearby homes. George Stabilito still regularly helped his wife with yard work at her home, and was looking for snakes in the shed that day when he saw the container. Police were then called and authorities knew then that they had a homicide to investigate.