In an emotional closing argument Thursday, a prosecutor detailed for a jury the last, panicked moments of Temple University student Jenna Burleigh as she fought for her life while being strangled in a North Philadelphia apartment two years ago.
“She was there, naked, lying on the ground,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell told the jury in a packed courtroom. “The last thing this 22-year-old girl would see, ingrained in her mind, was his face,” he said, pointing to defendant Joshua Hupperterz, who sat at the defense table.
“He made a choice” when Burleigh screamed about 4 a.m. Aug. 31, 2017, in his apartment at 1708 N. 16th St., Grenell said. “Those screams only said one thing: ‘Josh, stop! Please, stop!’”
“All he had to do was let go,” Grenell said, but instead Hupperterz, then a 29-year-old former Temple student, strangled Burleigh, then tried to blame the death on his roommate, Jack Miley.
Miley, 24, sat Thursday with family members in the third row of the courtroom gallery on the victim’s side, behind Burleigh’s relatives. Her father, Ed, and mother, Jaqui, have sat solemnly during the trial. When a photo was shown to the jury of Burleigh’s body tucked inside a blue plastic storage bin, her mother closed her eyes.
In his hourlong closing argument, Grenell spoke of scientific DNA evidence that he said pointed only to Hupperterz and Burleigh as having been involved in a violent struggle in the living room and kitchen of the first-floor rear apartment, and which excluded Miley’s DNA. Miley testified last week that he was sleeping in his basement bedroom after a night of heavy drinking, heard no screams, and didn’t even know that Burleigh — whom he had never met — was in the apartment.
At the end of his closing argument, Grenell pointed to Miley and said: “You’re excluded, Mr. Miley, and I’m sorry you had to sit through this.” Miley, sitting quietly, nodded.
Defense attorney David Nenner, in his 1-hour-40-minute closing argument, tried to raise reasonable doubt in jurors' minds and to put the blame for Burleigh’s death on Miley.
“There’s plenty of doubt,” Nenner said. “How do you know he [Hupperterz] strangled her?” About 4 a.m., when the second-floor rear apartment neighbor heard screams, “What’s going on at that time? I don’t know. You don’t know,” he told jurors.
As he had in his opening statement last week, Nenner suggested to jurors that during the violent fight between Burleigh and Hupperterz — when Hupperterz himself received stab wounds in his fingers — Miley ran up to the first floor, saw Hupperterz bleeding, then strangled Burleigh. “My client has one good hand at that time,” said Nenner, contending it was Miley who killed her.
The jury of seven men and five women began deliberating at 2:23 p.m. Thursday after Common Pleas Judge Glenn Bronson instructed jurors on the charges.
Nenner told jurors that Hupperterz has conceded to transporting Burleigh’s body to his mother’s Jenkintown garage, then to his grandmother’s wooded, lakeside property in the Poconos, where her body was found in a blue plastic storage bin in a metal shed. He contended that Hupperterz and Miley conspired to transport her body and hide the evidence.
In an unusual arraignment in front of the jury last week, Hupperterz pleaded guilty to the two charges of abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence, related to the transportation. The judge told jurors that Hupperterz has previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges and that jurors still would have to deliberate on those two charges as well as murder and possession of an instrument of crime.
Evidence in the trial indicated that Hupperterz met Burleigh, of Harleysville, Montgomery County — who had just started her first week at Temple as a transfer student — for the first time at 1:38 a.m. that Aug. 31 at Pub Webb, a bar on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The two left together shortly after the 2 a.m. closing time and walked to his apartment around the corner.
In the apartment, the two had consensual sex, but at some point it became nonconsensual, prosecutors contend.
Grenell told jurors to look at the actions of the two men. After Hupperterz killed her, he started on a web of lies, Grenell said. To a cousin whom he enlisted in driving him to his mother’s Jenkintown home with Burleigh’s body in a blue storage bin, Hupperterz said his hand injury came from a broken bottle. (The cousin didn’t know what was in the bin.)
“What did he do in the car with his cousin?” Grenell asked. “He was singing along with the radio.”
Hupperterz further lied to a Temple University police captain on Sept. 1, saying he was in South Philadelphia, when he was really on his way to his grandmother’s house in the Poconos, Grenell said.
But it was Burleigh’s own bloody fingernails that revealed who killed her, Grenell said. Showing an autopsy photo of her fingers, Grenell said those nails scratched at Hupperterz’s neck as he choked her.
“Mr. Miley is excluded from that DNA,” said Grenell. “It’s not Miley. Who did she scrape? Who did she claw? Who is the one holding her down?”
“It’s him,” Grenell said, pointing again to Hupperterz, sitting quietly at the defense table dressed in a gray suit.