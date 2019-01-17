In his hourlong closing argument, Grenell spoke of scientific DNA evidence that he said pointed only to Hupperterz and Burleigh as having been involved in a violent struggle in the living room and kitchen of the first-floor rear apartment, and which excluded Miley’s DNA. Miley testified last week that he was sleeping in his basement bedroom after a night of heavy drinking, heard no screams, and didn’t even know that Burleigh — whom he had never met — was in the apartment.