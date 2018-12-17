A 31-year-old man surrendered to police Monday in connection with the shooting death last week in East Germantown of a woman while her newborn baby slept feet away.
Tyrese Lynch had been sought by police in the slaying of Isis Williams, 24. Police said she was his girlfriend.
Williams was found dead in Lynch’s home in the 6300 block of Woodstock Street after police were called there about 4 a.m. Friday, police said. She had been shot at least once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams, who was from Upper Darby, had given birth five days earlier. The newborn girl was not hurt.
A fundraiser on GoFundMe for her funeral said she was the mother of three daughters.