The 2018 midterm elections drew passions locally and nationally with a wave of female candidates and much at stake, including control of the House of Representatives. Thomas Musolino (wearing a Trump mask) and his daughter Gianna, 10, attend a campaign rally for U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, the Republican challenger to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie with Andy Kim, the Democratic challenger to U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, at the Golden Dawn Diner in Willingboro, N.J.
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
President Trump sings “God Bless America” during the “Celebration of America” event hosted by the White House hours after it canceled a scheduled celebration for the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship. Read related coverage
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Democratic women broke the glass ceiling in Pennsylvania for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 6. Chrissy Houlahan celebrates her victory in the state’s sixth Congressional District race. Read related coverage
Bradley C Bower
Madeleine Dean celebrates her win in the state’s fourth Congressional District race. Read related coverage
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Mary Gay Scanlon won in the state’s fifth Congressional District. Read related coverage
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Susan Wild won in the state’s 15th Congressional District.
THE MORNING CALL
Local Black Lives Matter activist Asa Khalif (left) uses a bullhorn to demand the firing of a Starbucks worker who called police on two black men inside the shop at 18th and Spruce Streets. Protesters demonstrated outside the Starbucks on April 15. Read related coverage
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
A Philadelphia Starbucks became the center of controversy after two black men were arrested at a Center City store, sparking cries of racism and public corporate apologies.
The day of this protest was one day after the arrests. Asa Khalif, a prominent Black Lives Matter activist in Philadelphia, was not content to stand outside the coffee shop. He saw it was open for business and he decided to take his bullhorn and crowd of protesters into the shop. The collective media in attendance followed Khalif into the Starbucks, I saw there was another entrance and quickly entered ahead of most of the protesters and media via a side door.
Using a wide-angle lens I was able to get very close to Khalif but still show the counter and Starbucks employees at their workstations.
The perspective of the photo makes it appear as if Khalif is yelling at the white male employee behind the counter, when in fact the bullhorn is pointed more to the side of the employee. The scene was not chaotic but subdued and respectful with protesters using their inside voices and Khalif not shouting into the bullhorn but speaking his mind in a nonthreatening way.
Eventually, an area Starbucks manager came out to speak to the protest leaders and the scene dissolved as Khalif and his followers left quietly, seeming satisfied with the manager’s answers.
— Michael Bryant
About a dozen protesters calling for an end to cooperation between the city and federal authorities are arrested outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City on July 3. Read related coverage
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Cato Wheeler reacts while watching Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, testify on TV at McGlinchey’s bar in Center City.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Tara Espenshade (left) and Audrey Loukota protest in front of the Convention Center while President Trump delivers a speech on Oct. 2.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Girls from the Yeshiva School of Pittsburgh sing at a memorial outside of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29. Eleven Star of Davids were erected for each person killed in the synagogue shooting. Read related coverage
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
An interfaith vigil at Rodeph Shalom in North Philadelphia following the anti-Semitic attack at the synagogue in Pittsburgh. Read related coverage
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
I was covering an interfaith vigil at Rodeph Shalom in North Philadelphia following the anti-Semitic attack at the synagogue in Pittsburgh. Switching back and forth between two cameras – one with a wide-angle lens, the other a telephoto – at one point I moved one to my eye and was met with an overpowering vision of a starburst right in the middle of the songs and prayers and words of hope and solidarity. It took me a brief second to realize I was seeing the synagogue’s domed ceiling skylight reflected in the LCD panel on the top of my camera. So I took a picture of it with my iPhone. Even after decades of being a photographer, I relish seeing something unexpected and sharing it with the readers.
— Tom Gralish
Read related coverage
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
On July 17, at least 21 shots were fired on the 2100 block of North Fourth Street, in Philadelphia. Tyree Bates, 14, was killed, three other youths and a man were wounded. The following day people gathered in small groups on the sidewalk and talked quietly. A woman scrubbed the street with cleaning solution and a broom to try to remove the dark bloodstain from the sidewalk in front of her sister’s house. I photographed as she worked, documenting her efforts to try to return things back to normal.
— Jessica Griffin
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
Hundreds of mourners made their way down Main Street of Annapolis, Md., in a silent procession on June 28, holding candles and copies of that day’s Capital Gazette newspaper. The paper’s headline memorialized that five of their own had been shot dead. The routine way in which this nation mourns victims of a mass shooting is a tragedy in itself. And while the grief and exhaustion was evident that evening, so, too, was the appreciation the community had for local journalism. It’s what made the walk back up Main Street feel less heavy and more hopeful.
— Heather Khalifa
Johnny Bobbitt Jr. (left), Kate McClure, and Mark D’Amico pose for a portrait in 2017 after setting up a GoFundMe account for Bobbitt, who is homeless.They claimed that Bobbitt was a Good Samaritan who gave his last $20 to help McClure when she ran out of gas on I-95 in Philadelphia. Read related coverage
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Linda Schellenger helps her son’s girlfriend, Iryna Iryk, off stage at a memorial service for Sean Schellenger, 37, who was stabbed to death near Rittenhouse Square. Friends and family attended the service for the developer at Radnor High School on July 17. Read related coverage
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Michael White, heading to a preliminary hearing in Philadelphia, is charged with third-degree murder in the stabbing death of Sean Schellenger on July 12. Two witnesses testified that they saw White, 21, a food deliveryman, holding a knife as Schellenger grabbed him and lifted him off the ground in an altercation that turned deadly. Read related coverage
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Jim Faluszczak (right) is overcome with emotion and is comforted by Juliann Bortz (center) and another victim of clergy sexual abuse during a press conference about the grand jury report at the Pennsylvania Capitol building on Aug. 14. Faluszczak, a former priest in the Diocese of Erie, had testified before the grand jury about being abused by a priest when he was a teenager. Read related coverage
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Victims of clergy sex abuse sought a two-year window for the right to file civil suits in Pennsylvania. After the measure failed in the state Senate on Oct. 17, victims gathered on steps inside the Capitol, below, for a press conference. Read related coverage
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Debra “BeBe” Barcus marched with the Cadets. Read related coverage
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Allentown’s prestigious Cadets drum and bugle corps was at the center of an investigation by the Inquirer and Daily News that revealed nine former members or employees who accused the corps’ former director of sexual abuse and harassment. The women’s misconduct allegations against George Hopkins spanned four decades. The investigation led other accusers to come forward, including two additional former employees of the organization. In November, Hopkins was charged with sexually assaulting the employees. This photo of the Cadets includes three members who are among Hopkins’ accusers: Debra “BeBe” Barcus and twins Lee Ann Riley and Linda Riley.
Topless protester Nicolle Rochelle, a 39-year-old actress who appeared in four episodes of The Cosby Show, is wrestled to the ground after jumping in front of Cosby as he arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
Sure it sounds cliche but it was never more true that day at the start of Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault retrial. A protester leaps over a barricade in front of Cosby as he arrives for court. She’s topless with the names of his accusers painted on her body. Brief chaos ensues before court officers tackle her into a bush before leading her away in handcuffs. It happened in an instant. It was a bizarre scene and as it unfolded, I’m trying to process what the heck is going on. I knew I needed to compose the image to include all of the elements to tell the story in one photo. Cosby leans in with a puzzled expression and I knew that was the moment for me.
—David Maialetti
Andrea Constand and prosecutor Kristen Feden at Cosby’s sentencing on Sept. 25. Constand was the only woman among an avalanche of accusers to pursue criminal charges against the disgraced comedian, alleging that he assaulted her at his Cheltenham home in 2004.
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Cosby is escorted from Montgomery County Court to serve his term of three to 10 years in prison. Cosby is expected to serve his time at the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Collegeville.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
An Inquirer and Daily News investigation called “Toxic City” found environmental hazards, including high levels of mold, asbestos, and lead, at many public schools in Philadelphia. Jacob Shivers, 8, with his mother, Melissa Ann Shivers, at their home in Northeast Philadelphia. Jacob tried to wake up a classmate after he became “unresponsive” during story time at Loesche Elementary School. The student was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning. Read related coverage
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Denise Garner and her daughter, Ashley, 9, at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where Ashley was treated for an asthma flare-up. Ashley had more than 40 absences from Andrew Hamilton Elementary School because of asthma; she rarely has flare-ups in the summer when school is not in session. Read related coverage
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Cristine Pagan does reading homework with her son Dean, 6. Dean was hospitalized after he became severely lead poisoned at Watson Comly Elementary School. Read related coverage
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
A Southwest Airlines plane with a damaged engine sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport on April 17. The plane blew an engine in midair, breaking a window, and forcing an emergency landing. A New Mexico woman sustained fatal injuries when she was nearly blown out of the passenger cabin after the window broke. Read related coverage
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
A SEPTA bus struck two vehicles before crashing into a home in Northeast Philadelphia. The bus apparently ran a red light while turning from Morrell Avenue onto Frankford Avenue, police said, killing a 53-year-old man on a front lawn on July 5. Read related coverage
ROBERT MORAN / Staff
A short haul took four hours as Chez Odette’s restaurant building is moved 1,000 feet from River Road in New Hope to the intersection of South Main and New Street on Oct. 24. The building was moved to make way for a new boutique hotel. The former restaurant will be turned into an “interpretative” public space that teaches New Hope visitors about the history of the Delaware Canal State Park. Read related coverage
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Two bald eagles are by the moon in the midday sky as they soar over the Delaware River near the Navy Yard on a clear fall day.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
It’s smooth sailing for the Spirit of Bermuda as it heads to Penn’s Landing for the Parade of Sail for tall ships on the Delaware River on May 24. Read related coverage
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Philanthropist H. F. “Gerry” Lenfest was honored at a memorial at the Academy of Music on Oct. 17. Lenfest, 88, one of Philadelphia’s most dynamic civic leaders of the last century, died Aug. 5. Terrance C.Z. Egger, publisher and CEO of Philadelphia Media Network, talks about Lenfest at the memorial. Lenfest bought the media company and donated it to a nonprofit, creating the Lenfest Institute. Read related coverage
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
