Behind the lens:

A Philadelphia Starbucks became the center of controversy after two black men were arrested at a Center City store, sparking cries of racism and public corporate apologies.The day of this protest was one day after the arrests. Asa Khalif, a prominent Black Lives Matter activist in Philadelphia, was not content to stand outside the coffee shop. He saw it was open for business and he decided to take his bullhorn and crowd of protesters into the shop. The collective media in attendance followed Khalif into the Starbucks, I saw there was another entrance and quickly entered ahead of most of the protesters and media via a side door.Using a wide-angle lens I was able to get very close to Khalif but still show the counter and Starbucks employees at their workstations.The perspective of the photo makes it appear as if Khalif is yelling at the white male employee behind the counter, when in fact the bullhorn is pointed more to the side of the employee. The scene was not chaotic but subdued and respectful with protesters using their inside voices and Khalif not shouting into the bullhorn but speaking his mind in a nonthreatening way.Eventually, an area Starbucks manager came out to speak to the protest leaders and the scene dissolved as Khalif and his followers left quietly, seeming satisfied with the manager’s answers.— Michael Bryant