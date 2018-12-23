Two masked men invaded a Northeast Philadelphia home early Sunday morning and shot a man and woman there before fleeing with a safe containing $80,000 cash and diamonds and a 2005 silver GMC pickup truck, police said.
A 2-year-old in the home at the time was unharmed, according to a report by NBC10.
Police said the home invasion occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 9400 block of Torresdale Avenue. The intruders got inside through a back door, police said. The victims were a 39-year-old man, who was shot in the back, and a 37-year-old woman, who was shot in the right leg, police said.
Both were in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, police said.
No weapons were recovered at the scene and the suspects fled in the silver 2005 GMC pickup truck in an unknown direction, police said.
The incident was part of an especially violent weekend in Philadelphia, where at least five people were killed and eight injured in shootings and stabbings over a 14-hour period from Friday night into Saturday afternoon.