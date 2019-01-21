The cold has prompted at least one cancellation of a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, with Rowan University in Glassboro canceling a scholarship breakfast in honor of King after administrators deemed travel conditions too hazardous. Still, Amtrak trains were expected to be back on schedule Monday after the weather forced schedule adjustments over the weekend. And in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney’s public schedule had him slated for a slew of service events Monday that are apparently going on despite the cold.