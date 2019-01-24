A 24-year-old man who apparently overdosed on heroin was revived with Narcan and then arrested after causing a traffic accident Tuesday night in Atlantic City, police said.
Daniel Cormier, of Little Egg Harbor, was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and cited with motor vehicle infractions. He was released on a summons.
Just before 10 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a traffic accident in the 1100 block of Arctic Avenue and found Cormier unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle that had rear-ended another car stopped at a red light.
Firefighters administered Narcan and revived Cormier, who was then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment. Police said they found several bags of heroin in Cormier’s vehicle. Narcan is an antidote to opioid overdoses.
Two occupants of the other car were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released.