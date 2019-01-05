But life runs afowl of logic sometimes. And so, on Thursday, even before his second cup of tea, devoted husband, dad, and newly crowned chicken whisperer Dan Aharon found himself doing just that. See, shortly before Christmas, there had been a tragic incident with the family’s beloved backyard chickens, Tiny and Mr. Peepers. From the looks of the carnage his wife, Ann Aharon, stumbled upon when she got home from work at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, there had been a violent struggle. All feathers pointed to Mr. Peepers' getting the worst of it.