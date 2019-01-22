View this post on Instagram

Because of a gun...this little boy lost his father three days before he turned 12. Angel Bermudez couldn’t read the essay he wrote, it was too hard. But he stood on a stage during a Martin Luther King event @girardcollege, holding a photo of his father, who died in 2017, as a @parkwaycenter student read it for him. “Because of a gun my father was murdered 3 days before my 12th Birthday and I say Birthday because I won’t ever have a Happy Birthday Because of a gun me and my brothers and sisters will never ever be the same again. Because of a gun I lost the person that meant the world to me Because of a gun I won’t grow up to have my father as a role model or to support me through out life.”