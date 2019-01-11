And so, they would walk on, carrying little more than the clothes on their backs. And when they could no longer take another step, they’d sleep where they fell. Sometimes there were shelters along their journey. When there weren’t, they covered themselves in black plastic bags, or used them to fashion tents. When there was no food or water, they’d divide a bottle of water among several plastic baggies so the parched could at least wet their lips. Mothers, dehydrated, ran out of breast milk.