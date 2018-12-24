Pagan is actually one of the lucky ones, or as lucky as any of the families of murder victims can be in a city where most homicides go unsolved. Her family got some justice. Mykia Capers, whom I wrote about in March, is hopefully on her way to getting some in the 2016 death of her son that left the corrections officer searching the faces of the prisoners in her charge and wondering if his killer, or people who knew his killer, walked among them.