It’s awful, and further proof that we don’t have time to waste. And yet, as awful as any one death is or the 351 deaths that we had in 2018, I’d be a lot less cynical right now if what was presented this week inspired some sort of renewed hope that City Hall was actually going to hold people and programs accountable — in our lifetime. Before we add another $4 million to the $13 million we already drop on antiviolence programs. I’d definitely be a lot less disgusted that public officials keep dusting off old reports and tired ideas and expecting applause.