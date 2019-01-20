Volunteers with the society handed out the interest-free checks Friday and Sunday at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia to dozens of federal workers who just had to prove they weren’t being paid as a result of the government shutdown, live in the region and make $50,000 or less per year. Marshal Granor, immediate past president of HFLS, said they don’t anticipate workers won’t make good on the agreement to pay back the loan within 90 days of receiving their first paycheck.