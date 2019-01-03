The rising cost of health care is a major financial stressor regardless of age, but one that has hit Baby Boomers especially hard, as the Inquirer reported in May. The share of health expenses paid by patients, as opposed to their insurance plan, is rising at a time when age-related medical expenses are starting to add up for Baby Boomers. Not yet eligible for retirement, some tap into precious retirement savings to cover those immediate health needs and delay retirement to hold onto generous employer-sponsored health plans.